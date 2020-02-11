Authorities search for SC girl last seen playing in yard

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) – Authorities say they are doing everything possible to bring home a girl missing from Cayce, South Carolina.

Faye Marie Swetlik, a 6-year-old with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen Monday afternoon when she got off her normal bus and made it home.

Family members say she later disappeared from their front yard.

“Anything’s a possibility at this point,” said Sgt. Evan Antley with the Cayce Department of Public Safety. “We’re hoping for the best; we wanna get Faye back home, so we’re not leaving any stone unturned.”

Officials say Faye lived at home with her mom but they do not know who was home when she got off the bus.

“We’re asking everybody questions; we’re not leaving anybody out,” Antley said. “We are exhausting every resource we have and then some.

“We are doing everything we can to get this girl home.”

The child was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call this hotline: 803-205-4444.