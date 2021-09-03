Sheriff: 2 correctional officers injured during riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center near Columbia

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center near Columbia after two correctional officers were injured Friday morning.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the officers were attacked and injured in one of the pods where prisoners are housed a little after 8:00 a.m.

Sheriff Lott said staff at the detention center called for support after “approximately 50 inmates that were in the pod destroyed the pod as much as they could,” he said.

The sheriff’s office immediately responded with its ‘Special Response Team’ and went cell-by-cell extracting prisoners in the pod who were involved in the riot.

He said they were not met with any resistance and that prisoners went back into their cell when they arrived. None of the prisoners were injured.

A shank was discovered by law enforcement and they are searching cells for any other possible weapons.

Sheriff Lott said the two injured correctional officers were initially treated on-site and taken to an area hospital for further treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The prisoners responsible for the attack will be charged, according to Sheriff Lott.