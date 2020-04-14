Authorities: Man who abused child wanted, mother charged

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are looking for a man they say brutally beat a child with drop cords and phone chargers. The child had been recently taken to a hospital unresponsive.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Davis said Monday that investigators are searching for 31-year-old Lamontio Alexis Kirksey for abusing his girlfriend’s child.

Davis says the child’s mother, Katherine Fullard, allowed Kirksey to abuse the child and remains in custody.

Investigators say the child was in need of extensive medical treatment during the recent hospital trip.

Authorities haven’t immediately released the age or the present condition of the child.