Authorities investigating fight at SC high school involving pregnant teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after a pregnant teenager was reportedly assaulted at school.

Much of that fight, which happened at Stall High School in North Charleston, was caught on a cellphone camera.

According to a police report, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were charged with assault and battery following the Nov. 12 fight.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing the video, the report states it became apparent that the altercation involved five juveniles. Two juveniles stopped in the hallway and began to speak aggressively with another group of two female juveniles.

Investigators said the suspect and victim continued to verbally instigate an altercation even after a school administrator stepped in to separate the groups.

At one point, the report stated two suspects engaged in a physical altercation with the victim and are seen on video repeatedly striking the victim in the head and upper body with their fists. The victim fought back by striking them with a closed fist as well.

The pregnant juvenile was checked out by a school nurse before paramedics transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

A meeting was held to discuss the fight Wednesday night with local leaders and community activists. Cameras were not allowed inside that meeting.

Both suspects are charged with third-degree assault and battery and have been released to family members.