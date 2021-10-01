Attorney: If tigers are OK for ads, hawks should be too

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina attorney says he’s being unfairly targeted by legal regulators for employing a screeching hawk as his mascot on local TV advertisements.

John Hawkins is the founder of Hawk Law.

He says the South Carolina Office of Disciplinary Counsel is unfairly threatening to sanction him for his ads which the watchdog group has called objectionable to the legal community.

According to The Post and Courier, the ads feature a hawk and actors flapping their arms in hawk-like mannerisms to promote their personal-injury case settlements.

Hawkins says another law firm is allowed to use a tiger as its mascot, showing that the watchdog group is unfairly targeting him.