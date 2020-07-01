As July 4 approaches, SC health officials urge staying home

Tabatha Johnson, left, and her husband, Mark, enjoy the first day of vacation, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Across America, people are leaving their cares — and sometimes their masks — at home after months of worry about the virus as Southern states like South Carolina open hotels and restaurants and like Myrtle Beach advertise “Yes, the beach is open!” (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As South Carolina approaches a holiday weekend often an anchor for its typically booming tourism industry, public health officials are encouraging people to just stay home as the state’s numbers of positive coronavirus tests continue to rise.

Dr. Joan Duwve, public health director for the Department of Health and Environmental Control, said some of the largest increases in virus cases were popping up along South Carolina’s coastline, the heart of its multibillion-dollar annual tourism industry.

Instead of taking part in traditional July 4 events as they perhaps typically would, DHEC recommended that people instead watch fireworks from their cars or on television.