Arrest made in pregnant South Carolina woman’s strangulation

SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) – Authorities say a man has been charged with murder in the slaying nearly five years ago of a pregnant South Carolina woman who was found strangled in her home.

Warrants from the State Law Enforcement Division say 28-year-old Brandon Maddox broke into 20-year-old Erika Spencer’s home near Spartanburg in May 2015 and raped and choked her.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office initially ruled that Spencer died of natural causes, but 11 months after her death, changed its ruling to homicide.

The warrants did not give a motive for the killing.

Records show Maddox was convicted and sent to state prison for nearly four years on unrelated charges last May.