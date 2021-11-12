Arrest made in February SC death investigation

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Reahnna Wilkey, 23, was arrested Tuesday, November 10, 2021, on four charges in association to a body found dumped in the woods in rural Trenton in February.

68-year-old Tommy Hoover’s body was discovered February 25th in a wooded area in Trenton, S.C., covered with a tarp by a passerby that evening.

He’d been missing for approximately a week.

Wilkey, a North Augusta resident, is charged with stealing Hoover’s 2020 Honda, a felony larceny in the range of $10,000 or more.

She has additional felony charges for a Larceny offense under $10,000, Conspiracy, and Desecration or Removal of Human Remains.

Hoover’s friends told WJBF in February that money had also been removed from his account.

