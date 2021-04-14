LIVE: SC soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — An confrontation caught on video showing a soldier accosting a man in a South Carolina neighborhood has led to an arrest.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pentland, of Fort Jackson, has been charged by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on assault and battery in the third degree.

The video posted Monday by a woman on Facebook and shared nearly 20,000 times shows Pentland, a white man, demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood before threatening him with physical violence.

The Black man protests that he was merely walking and not bothering anybody. The video shows the soldier shoving the man at one point.

“There were some other issues that occurred but none of them justified the assault that occurred,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. He didn’t discuss the “issues” leading up to the conflict or identify the victim.

According to Shirell Johnson, who posted the video, the incident happened at The Summit in Columbia. Protesters gathered in the area Wednesday, demanding justice for the Black man.

According to officials at Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army’s largest basic training facility, the incident is being looked into at the federal level.

“The leaders at Fort Jackson in no way condone the behavior depicted in the video and will work closely with each law enforcement agency as investigations move forward,” a tweet from the command sergeant major said.