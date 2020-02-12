Army general is SC governor’s 2nd pick to run veteran agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A retired U.S. Army major general is South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s second choice to run the state’s new Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

McMaster said Tuesday that Maj. Gen. William Grimsley of Beaufort came highly recommended before the governor chose state Rep. Bobby Cox to lead the agency in December.

Cox was found ineligible under a state law preventing a lawmaker to run an agency created during his term.

The 62-year-old Grimsley served in the Army for 33 years, finishing his military career as senior commander at Fort Hood, Texas, and chief of staff of the United States Strategic Command.