Appeals court hears arguments on SC Fetal Heartbeat Law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Judges at the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit adjourned Thursday evening after hearing arguments on the Fetal Heartbeat Law.

The law aims to ban most abortions in the state by preventing doctors from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected six weeks into pregnancy, unless the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or the mother is in danger.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women’s Clinic filed the lawsuit the day that the Heartbeat Bill became law in 2021. They are challenging the State of South Carolina.

“Healthcare is a human right, and just as in other contexts… you should be able to make the decisions that are right for you,” said Molly Rivera, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

She continued, saying “we believe that a person should be able to make the decision is best for them throughout their pregnancy. We can’t pretend to know people’s circumstance.”

Pro-life groups say that Planned Parenthood, the Greenville Woman’s Clinic, and the abortion industry are making decisions based on money, not human rights.

“The abortion industry always wants to challenge anything that threatens their business,” said Holly Gatling, the executive director of South Carolina Citizens for Life.

“When a woman chooses life or a baby’s life is protected that threatens their business which is abortion,” said Gatling.

Both sides are waiting on a ruling that might come on Friday. Pro-life and pro-choice groups also have eyes on the United States Supreme Court, which will hear a chase that challenges Roe vs. Wade in June.

“I believe that whichever side prevails the other side will take it to the next level,” said Gatling.

“Today abortion remains safe and legal here in South Carolina. There are a lot of variables here that are expected to unfold in the coming months,” said Rivera.