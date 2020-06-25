Another decline in South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims but overall still high

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For claim week ending June 20, 2020, the number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits is 17,098, a decrease of 2,268 initial claims from the week prior. This brings the initial claims total to 618,729 received since mid-March.

“Our latest initial claims number shows another decline, the lowest we have been able to report since early March, but overall is still stubbornly high. We are seeing more businesses re-opening cautiously and safely, navigating the challenge of customer and employee safety while making sound business decisions. We anticipate this trend of more businesses recalling employees will continue, even if it’s at a slower rate than hoped for,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which provides an additional $600 per week to UI claimants, is set to expire on July 25, 2020.

“We continue to encourage job seekers to seek employment when an opportunity is presented. Our SC Works centers are readily available to help you search, find, apply and prepare you for your next step, even if additional education or training is required, ” concluded Ellzey.

You can find more information and resources by visiting jobs.scworks.org.

The Call Center will be closed July 3 & July 4 in observance of Independence Day.