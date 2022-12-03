SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The American Pickers television show is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for “interesting characters with fascinating items,” according to a press release from the production company.

There is no pre-planned route. Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out to the production company Cineflix at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, according to the press release.

Be sure to have them include their full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of their collection. Private collections are only being considered, according to the press release.