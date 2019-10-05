AMBER ALERT: Two South Carolina children abducted by father Saturday morning

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has issued an Amber Alert in relation to two children abducted in Newberry Saturday morning.

SLED says two children, Tommir and Ommira Toland, were abducted by their non-custodial father, Tommy Toland from Brown Chapel Circle at 10 a.m.

Toland is suspected to be driving a grey 2001 Honda Accord with a green hood and a green passenger fender.

AMBERT ALERT out Newberry County. Two children in danger. Call 911 with any information. Vehicle described as gray 2001 Honda Accord with green hood and green passenger fender. #AmberAlert #scnews pic.twitter.com/eGlNLl63WQ — Charleston County Sheriff's Office (@ChasCoSheriff) October 5, 2019

Toland is a registered sex offender and threatened to kill the family and burn their house down.

Tommir Toland is 11 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes.

Ommira Toland is six years old and has black hair and brown eyes also. She is three feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was last sen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, multicolored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this Amber Alert is asked to call 911 immediately.