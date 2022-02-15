Aiken man charged with murder in connection to 2021 McDonald’s shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been charged with murder in connection to the 2021 shooting at McDonald’s on York Street in Aiken, South Carolina.

Aiken Public Safety investigators say Caleb Johnson, 18, is currently behind bars at the Aiken County Detention Center and has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Caleb Johnson, murder charge

According to authorities, the incident happened on December 3, 2021 around 7 P.M.

Investigators say they responded to a shooting at the McDonalds on York Street, and when they arrived, they found the victim, Thaj Nance-Parker, 16, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say Parker was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after.

If anyone has any information that can help with this investigation, please call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.