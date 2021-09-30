SC 17-year-old stabbed at home, suspect still at large

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) — The search continues for the man suspected of stabbing a 17-year-old girl in Jackson. The teen woke up to a knock on her door Wednesday morning. When she opened the door, she was stabbed multiple times by an unidentified male.

Jackson Police and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on the 1200 block of Cassel Street. They set up a perimeter around the home to search for the suspect.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where she remains in stable condition. She is expected to survive.

The incident shocked neighbors who woke up to the sounds of sirens Wednesday morning.

“It was very chaotic,” Candice Gledhill says. “Police cars were going up and down the roads. There were sirens everywhere. Then we saw the ambulance. It was blaring. My grandkids were scared.”

Neighbors told WJBF News they were shocked to learn of the stabbing in a neighborhood that is typically quiet.

“I feel safe here. We don’t usually lock the back door because we know everybody.”

However, Robert Richert says Jackson has changed over the last year.

“We’ve had a lot of problems with break ins,” he says. “There was a veteran who had to kill a home intruder last year. We’ve had some shootings by the river. Drugs are a big problem.”

The suspect is described as being between 5’9″ and 6’1″ tall. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.