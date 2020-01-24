After setback, SC conservatives keep pushing abortion bills

Supporters of a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in South Carolina fill the Statehouse lobby for a rally on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. The supporters of the heartbeat bill want Senators to vote on the proposal, while Senate leaders said they don’t have the votes and it would bog down other debates. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers don’t appear ready to debate a bill that would ban nearly all abortions this session, but abortion opponents are pushing some other related restrictions.

On Thursday, a small group of Republican senators on a party line vote approved a bill that would ban using the tissue from aborted fetuses in research, making it a felony to buy or sell the remains.

The bill now heads to the full Senate Medical Affairs Committee.

Democrats promised to fight this bill too if it gets to the Senate floor.