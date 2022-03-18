DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Conner Kelly began his sophomore year of high school with enthusiasm, like many others. But a tragic accident while baling hay in the yard in September left him without an arm, and with a lot of uncertainty.

“How was I going to live life?,” Kelly wondered. “How was I going to hunt, fish, play lacrosse?”

“It was shocking,” said Conner’s mother, Tonya. “And me and Conner were sitting there in the hospital and he was crying and asked if his arm was really gone. And I’m like ‘yeah, but we’re going to get through it. We’re going to get through it [and] we’re behind you.’”

At just 15 years old, Kelly’s life was turned upside down. But he decided early on that he was going to make the best of an awful circumstance. And he stuck with lacrosse despite taking up the new sport just months before.

“I actually had gotten into it right before the accident happened, just a couple months before,” Kelly said. “I had been practicing over the summertime. And it was all new to me then and so now I’m having to relearn it with one arm.”

That didn’t take long as Kelly recently scored his first goal and is making an impact for the Rebels.

“Before the accident I had never gotten a goal. I played a couple scrimmages and I had never gotten a goal then, so it felt pretty good.”

An avid outdoorsman himself, one of Kelly’s biggest passions is fishing. He even competes on on the Rebels fishing team. And it just so happens his story caught the attention of three pros at the Bassmaster Classic, who decided to pay him a visit following practice.

“I just wanted to come meet him, you know?,” said professional angler Greg Hackney. “Conner’s a bass fisherman. You know bass fishermen, we stick together.” And he’s such a motivation for a lot of people in that you can see from just being around him. [He’s] like nothing ever happened…He’s a strong person and we support him 100 percent.”

“I loved [fishing] before the accident happened,” Kelly said. “I wasn’t going to let it stop me, dude. I was going to find a way to fish.”

“As soon as he got the staples out that day he went fishing,” Tonya recalled.

That positivity is apparent to everyone he interacts with. Since the accident, he’s garnered support from all over the community. One of his former teachers even started a GoFundMe to help pay for a prosthetic arm while some are contributing by other forms of fundraising.

“Every teacher remembers him from last year just because he was such a pleasure to be around,” said Kaitlin Distler, a teacher at Byrnes Freshman Academy. “[He was] always happy, always smiling, always just nice to everybody.”

Distler is one of the teachers that was inspired to help. So she’s organized a golf outing and silent auction in late March to raise money for his medical expenses. So far, over two dozen local businesses have jumped in to donate.

“There’s been so much support from the community and willingness to help,” Distler said.

“I think with everyone around him and supporting him. It has helped him a lot,” Tonya added.

Only months removed from the accident, Kelly’s just focused on being a normal teenager. As for his outlook on living with one arm? Let’s just say it’s true to character.

“It’s not much harder than having two.”