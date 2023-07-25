CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Actor Jeremy Renner is the new owner of Charleston-based Sweet Grass Vodka.

The two-time Academy Award nominee made the announcement on his Instagram account Monday, eight months after his involvement in a New Year’s Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition.

“I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,” said Renner. “Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it.”

Jarrod and Alicia Swanger, who founded the 100% potato vodka with their Polish family recipe, said Renner really understands the purity and craftsmanship that goes into making Sweet Grass Vodka.

“We are so grateful to share ownership of our brand with someone who resonates with our passion and vision to create the best vodka on the planet,” said CEO Jarrod Swanger.

The company notes that Sweet Grass Vodka is continuously distilled, highest quality potato vodka sourced locally in South Carolina with no artificial ingredients or gluten.

The product is bottled in downtown Charleston and distributed nationwide.

Sweet Grass Vodka’s flagship bottling facility and tasting room is The Sweetgrass Lounge located in The Refinery at 1640 Meeting Street Road.