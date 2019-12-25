Abandoned couch gets Christmas makeover in SC

LITTLE ROCK, S.C. (WMBF) – An abandoned couch has become a symbol of the holiday season in one South Carolina community.

Neighbors in Little Rock, located about 35 miles north of Florence, decided to give the eyesore a festive makeover.

Now the couch is covered in Christmas decor, with a Santa, a snowman, a penguin and even a couple of wreaths.

Paul Jamar says he first noticed the couch all alone in a field in early December. A friend then shared with him a story of folks in Toledo, Ohio decorating a large weed with Christmas ornaments.

“We thought it would be funny how if somebody started decorating the couch. Two days later, sure enough, somebody started decorating the couch,” Jamar said. “As time went on, another day, more stuff showed up. So we added our touch to it, some stockings and garland and stuff.”

Neighbors continued adding decorations to the couch throughout the season.

“Since the last time I saw it two days ago, people have added some more stuff,” Jamar added. “It’s kind of interesting. Odd little tradition, but it’s kind of cool.”