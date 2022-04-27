COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some Republicans in the South Carolina Senate have a little remorse over taking $1 billion out of the state budget to give income taxpayers rebates.

The senators took control of the chamber’s $12.6 billion budget debate Wednesday. They unsuccessfully pushed to have that money spent instead on road improvements, building rural schools, providing a $1,500 bonus to teachers, a COVID-19 bonus to state employees or other options.

South Carolina Senate Finance Chairman Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, listens as the Senate debates the state budget, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

South Carolina Sens. Mike Reichenbach, R-Florence, and Vernon Stephens, D-Orangeburg, listen as the Senate debates the state budget, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

South Carolina senators listen as the Senate debates the state budget, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

South Carolina Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, right, talks to Senate Finance Committee Chief of Staff Quentin Hawkins, left, during the Senate’s budget debate on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

South Carolina Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, listens during the Senate’s budget debate on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

South Carolina Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, speaks against a $1 billion income tax rebate, saying the House won’t agree to it during a budget debate on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Republican Sen. Stephen Goldfinch of Murrells Inlet says the rebate put senators in a box.

The House’s nearly $14 billion budget has no rebate and a $600 million tax cut, while the Senate budget has a $1 billion rebate and $1 billion tax cut.