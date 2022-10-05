SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – There have been multiple active shooting calls reported Wednesday at South Carolina schools.

The Greenville Police Department said a call was made to the 911 communication center Wednesday morning about an active shooter at Greenville High School.

According to the police department, the school resource officer said there was no evidence of a shooting but as a precautionary measure, students were evacuated from the school.

District officials said, “Police responded and quickly determined that the tip was fake. It is relevant to share that school districts across the state have been the object of similar prank calls.”

A second call was made to the 911 communication center, about an active shooter at Robert Anderson Middle School.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division about active shooter calls that were fake.

“Anderson County responded to Robert Anderson and found that this report is NOT TRUE and there was NOT an active shooter at Robert Anderson,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Greenwood Police Department said it received a call about an Activeshooter Wednesday morning at Greenwood High School.

Law enforcement responded and said there was no danger to anyone and the call was a hoax.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call that shots had been fired at Blythewood High School.

Deputies said the school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the building.

The sheriff’s office determined the call was a hoax.

Similar shooting hoaxes have happened at the following school in South Carolina:

Burke High School

Conway High School

Myrtle Beach High School

Myrtle Beach Middle School

Wilson High School

SLED is evaluating the credibility of these threats and working with state and federal law enforcement partners.

If you have information about these threats, you are asked to call your local law enforcement.