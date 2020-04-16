900 homes damaged in SC by strong tornado outbreak

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Emergency officials in South Carolina say more than 900 homes were damaged and 111 houses were destroyed by a series of tornadoes and strong winds that moved across the state on Monday.

South Carolina had five of the nine strongest tornadoes in the outbreak of more than 80 twisters that started a day earlier in Texas.

The five storms were rated EF-3, with winds as high as 165 mph.

They caused nine deaths.

It was the deadliest tornado outbreak in the state in 36 years and caused damage in 21 counties.

All told, experts say, at least 16 tornadoes hit the state.