7-year-old found in Myrtle Beach home during drug search

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 7-year-old was found in a Myrtle Beach home June 28 during a drug search, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Trevias Durant, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine distribution of cocaine, and distribution of heroin, according to police. Miranda Lopez, 31, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and unlawful neglect of a child, police said.

Officers from the Horry County Police Department Narcotics and Vice, SWAT units, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit searched a home on 4th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, police said. During that search, a 7-year-old was found in the home and placed into emergency protective custody.

Police seized 17.6 grams of cocaine, approximately 3.5 grams of heroin, THC edibles, $895 in cash and a 12-gauge shotgun, according to police.

Durant was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center a day later on a $25,000 bond, according to booking records. Lopez was also released a day later on a $20,000 bond.