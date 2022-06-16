COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is recognizing seven staff members this month whose work exemplifies their core values of competence, courage and compassion,

The seven selected are: Majury Mixon- Harris, Child Support Services Division, Pee Dee Region; Selina Salley, Adult Advocacy Services Division, State Office; Kaylen Zeigler, Economic Services Division, Calhoun County; Jeremy Johnson, Child Welfare Services, Upstate Region; Melissa Davis, Office of Inspector General, Columbia; Thomas Robertson, Agency Quality Assurance and CQI, State Office; and Wanda Branch, Office of General Counsel, Lexington County.

“The agency has over 4,200 employees in South Carolina and has offices in each of the state’s 46 counties,” said Danielle Jones, Public Information Coordinator of SC Department of Social Services.

The thousands of employees do their part in providing services for children and vulnerable adults. From foster care services and adoption to providing employment and training the agency continues their mission to serve South Carolina by promoting the safety, permanency, and well-being of children and vulnerable adults, helping individuals achieve stability and strengthening families.

The selected staff were awarded with lunch with the State Director Michael Leach. They will also receive a dedicated parking space; a photo and write-up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

For more information about DSS visit South Carolina Department of Social Services (sc.gov).