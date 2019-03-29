7 SC law enforcement officials indicted on federal charges in drug and visa bribery scheme Video

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Nine people, including seven law enforcement officers, have been indicted in federal court in South Carolina. All nine people are accused of accepting bribes in a drug and visa scheme.



The indictments allege the officers took bribes in exchange for obtaining visas for people to enter or remain in the country. Other counts involve conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs in exchange for bribes.



Officials say the officers accepted money to protect local drug traffickers and to help others illegally obtain visas to come or stay in the United States.



Four of the officers involved are Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies. A fifth person involved is a former Orangeburg deputy who is now a police officer for Springfield Police. The sixth officer involved in the case is the chief of police for the town of Springfield Police Department.



Sherri Lydon, U.S. Attorney, made a statement on Friday. "As we announce an indictment against a handful of alleged bad actors who, if the allegations are proved, do not deserve to wear the badge and should not be allowed to bring disrepute to the men and women in blue who serve South Carolina with integrity.

"... The allegations in the indictment accuse officers of helping others to obtain the fraudulent "U" visas by taking bribes for fraudulent certifications and creating fraudulent incident reports indicating that the aliens named were victims of crime.



"Other allegations in the indictment focus on brides paid to officers for their agreement to protect methamphetamine or cocaine or the proceeds of drug trafficking. The indictment alleges these officers actually participating in the protection of tractor trailers they believe contained proceeds from drug trafficking.



"The law enforcement officers that you see standing here today want the citizens of South Carolina to know that we will not tolerate the hypocrisy of those who pretend to enforce the law while violating it themselves all to line their pockets. We call that public corruption and we will always call that out."



Jody Norris, the FBI Special Agent in Charge, added, "To those who are violating the public's trust or may contemplate such know this, we will find you. We will arrest you and you will go to prison. It's just not worth it.



"The actions described in these indictments demonstrate a clear betrayal of the people of Orangeburg County. This state and legitimate law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day. The FBI continues even as we speak to vigorously investigate corruption within public offices that should be honestly serving the people of this state."



John Issac from the Department of Homeland Security concluded with, "Today's arrests are a low point for the law enforcement community. We have all sworn to uphold the laws of this country and keep our communities safe. The indictment alleges that these individuals used their positions to accept bribes for not only visa fraud but also narcotics trafficking."