7 hurt in crash, boat comes off trailer along SC highway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue warned drivers about traffic backups along Highway 544 at Singleton Ridge Road following a crash Monday evening.
The department said in a social media post that seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The two-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue, South Carolina Highway Patrol and City of Conway Fire Rescue crews all responded.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash had a trailer with a boat attached to it. At one point, the boat detached from the trailer.
#HCFR, @SCDPS_PIO and @CityOfConwayFD on this accident scene. pic.twitter.com/P7g4HXhH4P— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 25, 2020
The crash appeared to have cleared by 8 p.m.

