65th Beaufort Water Festival concludes with blessing of the fleet

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Another Beaufort Water Festival wrapped up with the blessing of the fleet.

Boats lined up to the waterfront where Father Andrew Trapp, Lady Island’s Saint Peters Catholic Church, blessed boats large and small. Trapp tossed holy water in the direction and said prayers for the fleets. Some boaters received the holy water and made the sign of the cross.

After the blessing of the fleet was concluded a parade of boats made their way down the water to be judged for the most creative decoration.