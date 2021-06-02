65th annual Beaufort Water Festival kicks off in July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 65th annual Beaufort Water Festival begins July 16 and runs through July 23.

The organizing committee promises this year’s event will be better and safer than ever. Masks will be encouraged but not mandated. There will be food, arts and crafts, children’s activities and lots more.

“To be the first heritage festival to kick back off in Beaufort…we’re pretty excited about that,” Erin “Tank” Morris said, Commodore, 65th Annual Beaufort Water Festival. “We’re ready to get back together and be a community again. That’s what we do best.”

This year the concert in the park, features country artist Rodney Atkins. Tickets for the Rodney Atkins concert are on sale now. Also, there are many pre-sale festival events too.

For a full rundown of the festival events, click here and to claim your tickets click here.