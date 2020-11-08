6-year-old fatally hit by car in South Carolina, police searching for suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after a child was fatally hit by a car early Sunday morning.

The Columbia Police Department’s (CPD)Traffic Safety Unit says the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2400 block of Percival Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 6-year-old Kayden Valdez was walking alone along the westbound side of the road when he was hit by a car, possibly a dark-colored Sedan. After the crash, the driver left the scene.

EMS took Kayden to a local hospital, where medical staff pronounced him deceased. According to an autopsy, Kayden died as a result of multiple traumas from the hit and run collision.

CPD is still working to determine how and why the child was alone on the roadway and whether surveillance video captured the incident, including the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.