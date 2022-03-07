BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Check your tickets! A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Bluffton this weekend.

The ticket was purchased Saturday at Publix #1205 located at 101 Buckwalter Place Boulevard.

The Powerball numbers were 8 – 23 – 37 – 52 – 63 with a Powerball of 13.

According to lottery officials, the odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The estimated jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $90 million.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For more information on claiming a prize, visit here.