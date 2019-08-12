$50,000 winning Powerball ticket yet to be claimed in Beaufort, set to expire next week

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A winning Powerball ticket sold in Beaufort has still not been claimed and is set to expire in one week.

The ticket is worth $50,000 and was purchased at Tiger Express Boundary Street at 2265 Boundary Street on February 20. The winning ticket matched four of the following numbers and the red Powerball number: 27, 49, 50, 51, 52 and the Powerball number is 2.

The winner has until Monday, Aug. 19 to claim their winning ticket. It must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center or put in the mail before Monday at 4 p.m.

If no one claims the winning ticket, the $50,000 will be put in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.