4-year-old dies after shooting in Greenville County

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – A 4-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting Saturday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Church Tall Pine Mobile Home Park on White Horse Road in reference to a shooting.

“We received the call around 11:30 in the morning from the victim’s father; very frantic, just advised that he found his son shot.” Lt. Flood said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 4-year-old Kingston Barksdale.

“As we understand it right now another child who was at the residence with the victim was able to somehow obtain a gun and accidentally shot the victim resulting in the young child’s death,” Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Ryan Flood said.

Deputies said the second child is under the age of 10.

Bridgette Watson works with Safe Kids Upstate who helps educate families about gun safety.

“We have about 4.6 million kids in the U.S. living with a gun. So it’s very common that the majority of our homes probably have a gun in it,” Bradshaw Institute Prisma Health Bridgette Watson said. “Kids are very curious and it’s very likely that the children in your home know where you store your gun, so we just want parents to know how to safely store them.” Watson said.

Watson recommends putting the gun in a gun safe, placing a trigger lock on the gun and keeping ammunition in a separate place away from the firearm.

Barksdale was taken to the hospital in critical condition but passed away from his injuries.

“A child just senselessly lost his life, young child 4 years old lost his life and it could have very easily been prevented and we can’t stress enough the importance of people securing firearms in their homes, their businesses. Lt. Flood said.

The investigation is still underway, but the sheriff’s office said no charges have been filed at this time.