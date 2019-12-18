4 ponies found dead in South Carolina

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Another attack on horses has been reported in Spartanburg County.

This comes after the S.C. Law Enforcement Division closed an investigation into several similar attacks in recent weeks and pointed the finger at wild boars.

James Sexton contacted 7 News after he found all four of his ponies dead in their fenced-in pasture late last week.

Standing in the middle of the pasture, Sexton said that his heart is broken and he’s baffled.

“They’re dead now and it don’t make no sense,” said Sexton. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Sexton said he found the ponies when he came to the pasture in Chesnee to roll some hay and lay down some new feed last week.

“It had to be something chasin’ them because it wouldn’t have jumped the fence and got out,” explained Sexton.

Sexton is talking about one of the ponies he said he didn’t find until the day after he found the other three dead. Just on the other side of the barbed wire fence sat the carcass of one of the ponies.

“Whatever got them ate her throat out and the two black colts it ate their faces off,” he described.

Sexton said he hasn’t buried them yet because he wanted the sheriff’s office or animal control to come out and investigate.

“The only thing I’ve seen is dog tracks,” he said. “I’ve seen coyotes out here.”

Wild animals have been fingered as the reason for other attacks on livestock in the Upstate.

Last week when investigators said wild boars were behind several attacks on horses, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said development in the area could have animals on the move.

“There’s a lot of houses goin’ up and it’s pushin’ all this wildlife into one area,” said Wright.

Until investigators can come out and take a look at what Sexton has on his hands, he said he’ll just miss his pet ponies.

Sexton said he raises and sometimes sells ponies at auction where one can fetch upwards of $300.

He was set to take some of them to auction this Friday but whatever got to them last week beat him to the punch.