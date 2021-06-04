4 face manslaughter in shooting that killed 1, hurt 13

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Four people have been charged with manslaughter in a shooting last month at an illegal concert in South Carolina that killed a 14-year-old girl and hurt 13 other people.

North Charleston Police say the May 22 shooting happened when two gangs started shooting at each other at the same vacant lot where a stage was set up and didn’t care who was between them.

Police aren’t ready to say how many people fired guns that night or how many bullets were shot, but the investigation continues.

The illegal concert was publicized with flyers and included a bar.