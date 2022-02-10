4 exposed to rabid horse in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people were exposed to a rabid horse last week in rural Greenwood County, South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the horse was found near the corner of Thrush Road and Martin Towne Road and submitted for testing on February 4.

DHEC said laboratory testing confirmed rabies three days later.

The four who were potentially exposed were referred to their healthcare providers for medical consultation, according to DHEC.

There have been four rabid animals found statewide in 2022 and the state averages 148 cases per year.