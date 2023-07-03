NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were killed in a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Four people were killed and another person was seriously injured, according to the report. The plane was a PA-32R-300 model.

The circumstances behind why the plane crashed are unknown, according to the report. The FAA originally said Sunday that four people were on board.

The plane’s registration number was N5524F, which FlightAware shows as belonging to Joseph T. Farnese, who is from New Jersey. However, it has not been confirmed if Farnese was piloting the plane or if he was on it.

The plane took off at 11:02 a.m. and crashed at 11:03 a.m., according to FlightAware. It appears that its most previous flight was Friday, when it flew from Essex County Airport in New Jersey to Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach.

The crash happened along Pete Dye Drive just off Gray Heron Road, according to police. Police said the National Transportation Safety Board will secure the area for about two days.