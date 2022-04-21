COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Police announced Thursday morning their third and final arrest in a South Carolina mall shooting over Easter weekend.

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, of Columbia, faces nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carry of a handgun in the shooting at Columbiana Center.

Judge Jessica Mangum denied him bond early Thursday afternoon.

“I just want to say that I’m not a flight risk,” Smith told Mangum, “and I was then going to turning myself in but I had to get my lawyer and all that stuff straight first.”

“And I just want to apologize,” he said before the judge stopped him.

“Let’s just stop right there, OK? Let’s stop right there,” Mangum said.

“What happened that day not only is terrible for the victims that are present today and the victims that aren’t,” she said, “but it is terrible for every resident of this community who lost a piece of their security.”

FILE – Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, April 16, 2022. Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday, April 17, 2022 that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Mangum said she considered Smith a flight risk and “an incredible danger to the community.”

WSPA previously reported that the first call came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday afternoon about gunshots near the mall’s Gap store, according to the Columbia police chief. Then the department started to receive multiple calls.

Police said 15 people were injured. Nine people were injured in the shooting and six people suffered from other injuries such as broken bones and head trauma while trying to leave the mall for safety.

The oldest person injured is 73 and the youngest person is 15.

On Saturday, three people were detained, according to the police department. The following day, police arrested 22-year-old Jewayne Price and charged him with unlawful carry of a pistol.

Jewayne Price (via Lexington County Detention Center)

Marquise Robinson (Courtesy of Lexington County Detention Center)

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith (Courtesy of Lexington County Detention Center)

Price is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. He is also on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The judge is allowing Price to travel from home to work at certain times of the day.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the two additional males who were detained for questioning were released from custody after it was determined they were not involved in the shooting.

On Monday, the police department said Marquise Robinson, 20, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carry of a handgun.

Police added nine additional counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder to Price’s previous charge.

Both men are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, a judge denied bond for Robinson and Price. The judge said Price was denied bond on additional charges he faces citing that he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

The police department said Smith turned himself in to authorities. He is also being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.