3rd person charged in deadly shooting at South Carolina nightclub

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A third person has been charged in a deadly shooting at a Hartsville nightclub.

Antonio Verell Mills, Jr. has been charged in the case, according to Lt. Mark Blair, with Hartsville police.

Antonio Verell Mills, Jr. (Courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Warrants for Mills allege that he conspired with another suspect “to commit the unlawful offense of assault and battery against the victim.”

Mills was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Friday on a charge of criminal conspiracy. He remains in the center without bond as of 3:30 p.m Friday.

Bond was denied for Darius Dickey, 20, and Davijon Khalil McCall on Thursday.

Davijon Khalil McCall (left) and Darius Grand Dickey (right). Photos courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The shooting happened at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue early Sunday morning, the Darlington County Coroner told News13. Police were dispatched after they got a call around 2 a.m.

On Sunday afternoon, the coroner’s office identified the two people killed during the shooting.

Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, were both pronounced dead at Mac’s Lounge shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Garrett Bakhsh, 18, also died later on Tuesday night following the shooting.