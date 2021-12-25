35 years later, holiday music tradition continues in SC community

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – What started as a high school group playing Christmas carols for fun continues 35 years later in South Carolina.

“It was a small group of us that started with a brass quintet that’s grown over to 30 to 35 members,” said Dave Bruce.

He’s now the head band director at Dorman High School, where the tradition first began.

Throughout the holiday season, the group brings their talents to shelters, homes, skating rinks and malls throughout their community.

“It’s just a special time for our friends and family to get together and share our music and the Christmas spirit with everyone,” Bruce said.

He said sharing music is priceless.

“Their faces just say it all.”