34 students safe after fiery school bus crash in South Carolina
DARLINGTON CO., S.C. (WMBF) - A traffic crash involving a school bus sparked a fire in northern South Carolina Tuesday morning.
According to the Darlington County School District, a Buick ran into the back of a bus transporting that was transporting 34 students to elementary schools in the area.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. while the bus was stopped at the railroad tracks.
The district said EMS was called and everyone was checked out after getting off the bus.
The driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital, but no other injuries were reported.
