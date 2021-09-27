3 small earthquakes shake South Carolina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Three small earthquakes were reported Monday northwest of Charleston, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The initial quake happened at 12:49 p.m. near Summerville at a 2.8 magnitude. Eight minutes later, a 2.0 magnitude event occurred nearby.

The third quake was reported at 6:21 p.m., a few miles to the south of the early afternoon events. This quake was stronger, at a 3.3 magnitude. According to USGS, area residents felt weak or light shaking.

screenshot of earthquake.usgs.gov (Monday, Sept. 27)

In a tweet, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division noted it’s unusual to have three earthquakes in a single day, but the state typically experiences 10 to 20 low-magnitude earthquakes each year.

“They are not an indicator of a larger earthquake to come; however, we do know they are possible,” the agency added.

Lowcountry Rep. Nancy Mace said her parents felt the third earthquake.

Just called my parents to check in to see if they’re ok. Hearing 2 or 3 earthquakes in the Lowcountry today. The larger one hit just under an hour ago and they felt it. Hope residents are safe and there are no injuries. https://t.co/2VBRIxD3sy — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 27, 2021

“Hope residents are safe and there are no injuries,” she added.

USGS collects information from those who felt an earthquake. Report details to Did You Feel It? on earthquake.usgs.gov.