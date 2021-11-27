3 SC agencies getting federal grants to hire new officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three police departments in South Carolina are getting grants to hire new police officers as part of a federal program that supports community policing.

The grants are part of the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Service and the more than $139 million being awarded across the nation will hire more than 1,000 new officers.

In South Carolina, North Myrtle Beach is getting $750,000 to hire six officers, Williamsburg County is getting $423,000 to hire three deputies and Yemassee is getting $230,000 to hire two officers.