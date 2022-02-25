ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to life in prison in what prosecutors say was the killing of four people during a robbery over drugs.

An Orangeburg County jury deliberated about three hours Wednesday night before finding each of the men guilty of four counts of murder and other charges in the shooting at a Holly Hill home in July 2015.

Prosecutors say the men were looking for the boyfriend of one of the victims and for drugs and shot everyone in the home before leaving.

Defense attorneys said prosecutors didn’t have physical evidence linking the men to the shooting.