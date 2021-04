LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina troopers say three people have been killed in a wreck where a car sideswiped a motorcycle it was trying to pass on a two-lane road then collided head on with a tractor trailer.

Authorities say all three of the people inside the car were killed in the wreck around 1 p.m.

Sunday on state Highway 200 north of Lancaster.

The driver of the tractor trailer and motorcycle were both taken to the hospital.