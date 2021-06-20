3 die as SUV and bus collide in coastal SC

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Three people died when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in coastal South Carolina. An SUV hit a Williamsburg County transit bus on Saturday morning north of Georgetown.

Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says two of the people who died were in the SUV, while one was on the bus.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway says 42-year-old Kellen Graves of Kingstree, 42-year-old Kyle Wilson of Andrews and 33-year-old Cedric Riddick of Kingstree died.

The bus was carrying 35 people, including the driver.

An undisclosed number of other people were injured, with one taken to a hospital by helicopter.