3 dead in crashes spanning two SC towns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people died in a series of car crashes that spanned two South Carolina towns on Monday.

Goose Creek police said the first crash happened at about 11:40 a.m. on Goose Creek Boulevard.

News outlets report that the driver of a southbound Ford pickup truck struck the rear of another vehicle, pushing both into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Ford truck continued south in the northbound lane, crossing into North Charleston.

A second crash happened just before noon when the Ford truck struck multiple vehicles, according to North Charleston police.

The driver of the Ford pickup along with two other motorists were killed.