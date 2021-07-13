3 arrested in murder of Hephzibah resident

D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite, Aubra “AJ” Dunbar, Jr., Hezekiah Croney

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Three men are facing murder charges in the death of a missing Hephzibah man.

Aubra “AJ” Dunbar, Jr., Hezekiah Croney, and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite were all arrested in connection with the disappearance of 48-year-old Alfonso Green.

Green was last seen June 27th when he left his Hephzibah home for work.

Investigators also found a vehicle over the weekend with human remains inside of it. Those remains have not been identified and have not been officially connected to this case.

