2nd South Carolina inmate seeking to block electrocution

FILE – This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state’s electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law last week a bill that would essentially restart the state’s stalled death penalty after a lack of lethal injection drugs has delayed several executions. The new law would let condemned inmates choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A second inmate scheduled to die later this month under South Carolina’s recently reworked capital punishment law has requested permission to take part in another inmate’s federal request to block his electrocution.

Attorneys for Freddie Owens say in court papers that combining the cases would save the courts time and money.

Owens’ attorneys want permission to intervene in a request by Brad Sigmon.

Sigmon’s lawyers want halt his upcoming execution in the electric chair, arguing that the state hasn’t exhausted all methods to procure the drugs needed to carry out lethal injection, South Carolina’s default method.

A hearing in the federal case is set for Wednesday.