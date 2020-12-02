26 charged for participation in drug ring in Myrtle Beach area, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A multi-organization law enforcement agency has charged 26 people for participating in a drug operating ring, the United States Attorney District of South Carolina announced Tuesday afternoon during a joint press conference in Myrtle Beach.

A joint team of more than 85 agencies across federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have arrested 18 people who have been charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway and Florence, according to the announcement. Three people were already in custody on related charges. Authorities are continuing to look for five suspects.

The arrests are the first in Operation New Optix, a series of federal and local investigations targeting drugs and violent crimes in the area.

The drug trafficking organization distributed large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine and used firearms during the crime, according to the announcement.

Those arrested are:

Shackeel Coleman, 29, of Myrtle Beach

Kimo Felton, 41, of Conway

Harry Bellamy, 41, of Myrtle Beach

Steven Jeffcoat, 30, of Myrtle Beach

Lenard Hemingway, 53, of Myrtle Beach

Yenitza Coleman, 27, of Myrtle Beach

Jasamin Mitchell, 32, of Conway

Timothy McCray, 31, of Conway

Henry Boyd, 39, of Conway

Timothy Lee, 27, of Myrtle Beach

Jacqueline Strickland, 59, of Conway

Venson Strickland, 29, of Myrtle Beach

James Graham, 30, of Conway

Alonzo Lee Pierce, 37, of Galivants Ferry

Gary Jackson, 30, of Myrtle Beach

Alton Brown, 41, of Florence

Joshua Darby, 32, of Murrells Inlet

Travis Rogers, 40, of Conway

Kevin Linne, 33, of Myrtle Beach

Mario Williams, 41, of Florence

Robert Hooker, 40, of Myrtle Beach

Law enforcement is still looking for 26-year-old Bradley Adams of Myrtle Beach, 35-year-old Brandon Prawl, of Conway, 29-year-old Quentin Smith, of Conway 35-year-old Curtis McArthur, of Longs and 38-year-old Ernest Smalls Jr., of Little River.